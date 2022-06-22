DJ Zinhle fires back at trolls: ‘Whatever happens I’ll still have two baby daddies’

On Sunday, DJ Zinhle set off an avalanche of criticism on social media when she wished both her baby daddies, rapper AKA and producer Murdah Bongz, a happy Father’s Day. One user was even critical of the amount of times she posted AKA, who’s her ex-boyfriend, as compared to Murdah Bongz, who is her current boyfriend.

Popular Twitter account @ChrisExcel102 tweeted, “Being a step father means the baby daddy Will forever be part of your lives for good!!! Today AKA was posted twice!!!! On 2 different platforms by DJ Zinhle .. Shem Black Motion” Being a step father means the baby daddy Will forever be part of your lives for good!!!



Today AKA was posted twice!!!! On 2 different platforms by DJ Zinhle .. Shem Black Motion



😭😭😭😭😭😭 — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) June 19, 2022 After initially ignoring all the tweets, which saw her shoot up the trends list over the past two days, the award-winning DJ finally responded: “3 days of y’all discussing my life. Ay ni-dedicated! Add dedication to your CVs.” 3 days of y’all discussing my life. Ay ni-dedicated!



Add dedication to your CVs…🙏🏿 — #Siyabonga #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) June 21, 2022 She followed that up by asking her fans who’ve been defending her to let it go. “To those who are defending me, please REST now!!! It’s really okay… Whatever happens I’ll still have two baby daddies, so basically there’s no point!”

To those who are defending me, please REST now!!!



It’s really okay…



Whatever happens I’ll still have two baby daddies, so basically there’s no point! — #Siyabonga #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) June 21, 2022 One user, @iamthabangk responded to that Tweet a short while later, “Ya, So Stop Tweeting about it unless you still want us to talk about it again for more than 3 days again.” Ya, So Stop Tweeting about it unless you still want us to talk about it again for more than 3 days again. pic.twitter.com/6Oqd00ytCK — Thabang_Kobedi (@IamthabangK) June 21, 2022 DJ Zinhle didn’t take kindly to this and fired back, “No actually I’ll do whatever I like. It’s your choice to talk about me boo. I actually don’t care. Do you! Talk about me for another week. The question is, who’s talking about you?” She then went and signed off, “Also save some points for next year when I post them again.”

