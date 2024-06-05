Dr. Iqbal Survé's 17 Year Ownership and R100 million Commitment to CTIJF

For 17 years, since acquiring the Cape Town International Jazz Festival in 2007, the Survé family has transformed it into a world-renowned event. Dr. Iqbal Survé, an entrepreneur and philanthropist, has orchestrated a symphony of contributions to arts and culture through his leadership of the Sekunjalo Group and Survé Philanthropies.

Under his visionary leadership, the festival has become the premier jazz event on the African continent, fostering cultural exchange and musical excellence. His unwavering commitment to nurturing both local and international talent and his passion for music have set the stage for an unparalleled cultural phenomenon. With a recent R100 million commitment, the family's dedication to fostering the arts and enriching the community remains steadfast and impactful. The Cape Town International Jazz Festival, now a beacon of musical excellence, has been a vibrant tapestry of sounds, blending the best of local and international jazz.

Renowned as the most diverse and dynamic jazz festival globally, it has drawn artists and enthusiasts from around the world to Cape Town. This illustrious event, under the stewardship of Dr. Survé and his family, has become more than just a festival— it is a celebration of cultural exchange and artistic brilliance. Dr. Survé's dedication to the festival extends far beyond its glitzy performances and star-studded line-ups. Since taking ownership, the Survé family has infused the festival with a philanthropic spirit, investing significantly in the development of young musicians and the broader arts community.

Over the past 15 years, their efforts have touched the lives of many aspiring artists through initiatives such as funding 80 schools, providing musical instruments, and supporting teachers. Additionally, numerous young musicians have been awarded scholarships, enabling them to pursue their dreams and hone their craft on an international stage. In a recent and notable demonstration of his commitment, Dr. Survé announced an additional R100 million investment into the CTIJF for the next three years.

This generous contribution is not merely a financial boost; it is a testament to his enduring belief in the transformative power of music and culture. The funds will further enhance the festival's offerings, support educational programs like the Edu-Jazz Band, and facilitate master classes that bridge the gap between budding musicians and seasoned professionals. Dr. Survé's vision for the festival transcends the boundaries of business. For him, the CTIJF is a vehicle for social change.

"The festival for us is not a business, to be frank," he explains. "It’s running amazingly well, but for us, it’s a philanthropic endeavour where we want to give back to music." His profound commitment to promoting South African and African artists is evident in the festival's programming and the opportunities it creates for cultural integration and community engagement.

Looking to the future, the CTIJF is set to expand its global footprint by twinning with another major international festival. This collaboration will see stages exchanged between the two festivals, fostering a richer cultural dialogue and offering artists new platforms to showcase their talents. Dr. Survé's gratitude towards the artists and supporters of the festival is palpable, as he acknowledges their role in making the event a resounding success. Beyond the festival, Dr. Survé's philanthropic endeavors are far-reaching. Through Survé Philanthropies, he has established an endowment wherein 90% of the value of his investments in the Sekunjalo Group is directed towards various philanthropic foundations.

These foundations focus on key areas such as Arts and Culture, Education, Youth Development and Entrepreneurship, Human Rights and Social Justice, and Environmental Sustainability. The Sekunjalo Music Academy, a notable project under this umbrella, provides jazz music education to children from Delft and surrounding areas, nurturing the next generation of musical talent. Dr. Iqbal Survé's contributions to arts and culture, his passion for music, and his dedication to social transformation through the CTIJF and beyond are a testament to his belief in the power of the arts to change lives.