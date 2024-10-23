SAWON foundation to host annual GBV, leadership conference and banquet in Durban

The Southern Africa Women Of Note (SAWON) Foundation is set to host its annual GBV & Leadership Banquet conference on November 14 at the Durban ICC. This influential event, themed "Meet. Engage. Inspire," aims to address gender-based violence (GBV), foster ethical leadership, and uphold family values by bringing together prominent women from across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

The focus of this year’s conference is on tackling the systemic gaps in the justice system that leave GBV victims vulnerable. SAWON CEO, Lucky Mthembu, highlighted the importance of tackling these challenges head-on. “This year's focus is to jointly speak with one voice to bring about change in the systematic challenges that GBV victims find themselves faced with each time they report and try to deal with perpetrators,” Mthembu said.

“While we live in one of the most progressive justice systems in the world, there are still loopholes that leave the victims exposed to a point that they lose their lives in the hands of their abusers.” In collaboration with key partners like the National Film & Video Foundation (NFVF), the conference will adopt a solutions-driven approach based on scientific data and research. Mthembu added: “Using scientific data and studies which our partners like NFVF have been doing will bring about that solution-based driven strategy for the Conference.”

A highlight of the event is the Leadership Banquet, which will honour women who lead by example and promote family values. Attendees will be inspired to take actionable steps in combating GBV, guided by the pillars of the National Strategic Plan (NSP) on GBV. The Nokuthula Legacy, founded by Mthembu, will lead initiatives to educate high school students about GBV and provide safe spaces for both male and female survivors.

The term "indod' Ayikhali" (translated "Tigers don't cry") is coined, referring to how men often bottle their emotions out of fear of being ridiculed, Mthembu explained, and this is something they aim to address as well. Keynote speakers include Thembeni Madlopha-Mthethwa, KZN MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, who will discuss empowering rural women through sustainable agriculture. Actor Connie Ferguson will share her insights on leadership and resilience, and KZN MEC for Social Development, Mbali Shinga, who will address GBV initiatives.