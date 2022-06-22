Fans divided about Normani starring in Chris Brown’s new video

Ahead of the official release of “Breezy”, the upcoming tenth studio album by Chris Brown which is scheduled for release this Friday, the American singer shared a racy new video last night starring him and Normani. The new video comes a few days after Chris Brown shared the Afrobeats-influence single “Call Me Every Day” featuring Nigerian star WizKid.

The singer took to his Instagram stories earlier to thank Normani for her involvement. “Special thanks to Normani for being an amazing artist and even greater person,” he shared. “Thanks for believing in me.” A follow-up to 2019’s “Indigo” album, “Breezy” features a host of big names including Lil Wayne, Anderson .Paak, Blxst, H.E.R., Ella Mai, Jack Harlow, Tory Lanez, Yung Bleu, EST Gee and Bruno Mars. While the video has proved to be an instant viral sensation with over a million views in less than 24-hours and countless reshares on social media, critics of Chris Brown have questioned Normani’s decision to star in the video.

Women who work with the R&B star are often criticised because of his controversial past. The “Heat” hitmaker has had several run-ins with the law on cases related to woman. In 2009 he faced felony charges for assaulting Rihanna. In 2018 an anonymous woman also alleged she had been sexually assaulted . Some users have questioned how Normani could model for Rihanna’s Fenty brand yet also appear in Chris Brown’s video. “We were ALL rooting for you. I HAVE NEVER HAD TO YELL AT A GIRL LIKE THIS @Normani,“ Tweeted a clearly unimpressed @gbennylola.

we were ALL rooting for you. I HAVE NEVER HAD TO YELL AT A GIRL LIKE THIS @Normani — gbae⋆lola (@gbennylola) June 21, 2022 “Idk why the new rnb girls feel the need to collaborate with him,” added @lesbeyinsay. "first ella mai, HER, chlöe, now normani. it's disappointing. i can't even say i get it bc he has repeated his behavior toward women, kicks darkskin women out of clubs he's in and has made the same song since 2012.“ idk why the new rnb girls feel the need to collaborate with him. first ella mai, HER, chlöe, now normani. it's disappointing. i can't even say i get it bc he has repeated his behavior toward women, kicks darkskin women out of clubs he's in and has made the same song since 2012 https://t.co/1pL6SNF9Wm — Tayoncé Defense Attorney (@lesbeyonsay) June 21, 2022 Others didn’t seem to care so much about the drama and chose instead to appreciate the quality of the music video. “Warm Embrace video is unreal, thank u Chris Brown and Normani for this masterpiece 🤧🔥 https://t.co/gAaNDIXYej.”

