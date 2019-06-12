More from Gaming News
GAME ON: Six trends local gamers can look forward to in 2019
Tech experts Syntech gives SA gamers a list of the biggest gaming trends of 2019 that they can look forward to.31 January 2019 | Gaming News
Tencent shares jump over 3 percent due to game approval by regulators
Shares of Tencent climbed as much as 3.1 percent by late Friday morning to HK$340.40.26 January 2019 | Gaming News
Tencent games still not approved in China
The State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television approved its third list of games since December with Tecent still absent.22 January 2019 | Gaming News
Tencent shares spikes as China flags video game approvals
China stopped approving new titles from March amid a regulatory overhaul triggered by growing criticism of video games for being violent.21 December 2018 | Gaming News