"Control" launched in the Americas, Europe, the UK and other supported territories on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for physical and digital retail, with a simultaneous digital launch on the Epic Games store for PC.
Set in a unique and ever-changing world that juxtaposes our familiar reality with the strange and unexplainable, Control is a third-person action-adventure game combining Remedy’s trademark gunplay with supernatural abilities.
After a secretive agency in New York is invaded by an otherworldly threat, players will take on the role of Jesse Faden, the new Director struggling to regain "Control".
Watch the "Control" trailer below:
This sandbox-style, gameplay-driven experience built on the proprietary Northlight engine challenges players to master a combination of supernatural abilities, modifiable loadouts and reactive environments while fighting through the deep and mysterious worlds Remedy is known and loved for.
To celebrate the launch of Control, 505 Games will host a stream on Tuesday from 3pm to 11pm SAST in an effort to raise money for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a hospital and research facility working to change the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.
Guests will include YouTube personality Alanah Pearce, lead voice actress from "Control" Courtney Hope, Remedy’s Creative Director Sam Lake, Twitch personality SanchoWest and more.
To watch or donate, please visit: 505 Games for St. Jude.
"Control" on PC is one of the first games to support multiple ray-traced effects, including ray-traced reflections, contact shadows, and indirect diffuse lighting. "Control" on PC also supports NVIDIA DLSS. For a limited time, gamers will receive Control with the purchase of an eligible GeForce RTX GPU-equipped graphics card, desktop or laptop.
The base game for "Control" is available at BT Games , Takealot , Game4U , Raru , Loot.co.za and The Nexus Hub .