The Foxxray Würger gaming headset is a cheap, entry-level headset with an omnidirectional microphone, 50mm bass-boosted stereo unit, RGB (red, green, and blue) loop backlighting, Anti-oxidation USB gold-plated connector, and comfortable leather padded earmuffs.

The price tag suggests it is only entry-level, so how does it stack up?

In this case, the low price does not mean bad quality. The padding is comfortable and noise-cancelling, keeping you in the zone while you play.

The top head strap is also comfortable and moves easily to adjust for different head sizes while not messing up your hair.

The RGB lighting is not overwhelming but is beautiful to look at and transitions colours.

The adjustable soundbar on the headset allows easy volume changes during a game without affecting the gameplay. Finally, while all corded devices are at the mercy of wear and tear, the cable feels durable and the gold plated connector looks fantastic.