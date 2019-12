'Godfall' is coming to PlayStation 5 and PC









"Godfall". Picture: Gearbox Studios The loot grind will continue in the next generation, as Gearbox Publishing announces "Godfall", a third-person "loot slasher" from a fairly new studio.

Counterplay Games, a "scrappy" 75-person studio from California made up of people who've worked on "God of War", "Destiny 2" and other games, has only one title under its belt, a 2016 card game called "Duelyst".

"Godfall", by comparison, is described by Gearbox as a "bright fantasy," third-person melee combat action RPG.

It's going to be a looter, a game type that takes its cues from the "Diablo" series. Looter games involve players running through missions numerous times and beating challenging enemies who drop gear that makes you more powerful, so you can challenge more powerful enemies and do the gameplay loop over again.





"Godfall" will feature solo, duo or three-player cooperative modes.





"We're innovating with Godfall to provide a fresh take on action RPGs by rewarding skill-based offensive gameplay and making every hit matter," said Keith Lee, Counterplay CEO and Godfall creative director, in a press release.





"Namely, we want to feed into that yearning for the next best piece in your character build, so we plan to provide plenty of loot to players to ensure there's meaningful impact to gameplay and playstyles."