For the second year in a row, PlayStation will be skipping the Electronic Entertainment Expo, also known as E3.
The marquee video game industry event has traditionally served as a venue for publishers, developers and console makers to unveil new projects to a mass audience, but even with the impending release of the PlayStation 5, Sony is sitting out the show.
"After thorough evaluation SIE has decided not to participate in E3 2020," a Sony Interactive Entertainment spokesperson told GamesIndustry.biz. "We have great respect for the ESA as an organization, but we do not feel the vision of E3 2020 is the right venue for what we are focused on this year."
The news comes on the heels of several rough news cycles for E3 and the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), the organization that hosts the event. PlayStation first skipped the event in 2019, raising questions about E3′s viability, and its utility to the video game industry. Other developers and publishers, such as Nintendo and Electronic Arts, have foregone the event in the past, opting instead to host livestreams and events of their own, or seeking programming opportunities outside of E3.
In August of 2019, it was also revealed that the ESA was hosting sensitive information - including phone numbers and home addresses, among other data - belonging to over 2,000 content creators and journalists in an excel spreadsheet that was accessible to anyone with a direct link. In 2019, E3 attendance fell to approximately 66,100, compared to 69,200 attendees in 2018.