More from Game Reviews
GAME REVIEW: Devil May Cry 5
Devil May Cry is back after an 11-year wait, and it is amazing.1 April 2019 | Game Reviews
GAME REVIEW: Resident Evil 2 Remake
See this review on the Resident Evil 2 Remake by Brady 'Blurry Knight' Ruiters.19 March 2019 | Game Reviews
GAME REVIEW: Assassin's Creed: Odyssey
Brady 'Blurry Knight' Ruiters reviewed Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, which is the latest game in the popular series.11 March 2019 | Game Reviews
#GAMEREVIEW: Destiny 2: Forsaken
Forsaken, the most recent expansion to grace Destiny 2, promises to fix a lot of the gripes within the community.13 October 2018 | Game Reviews