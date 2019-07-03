Picture: Youtube screenshot

Cape Town - Crash Team Racing is one of the best games to ever have graced the original PlayStation’s library. While it wasn’t the first kart racer of its kind, it was an incredibly enjoyable experience that took some of the best parts from some of the best kart racers around.

Twenty years after its original release, Beenox has created a remake that captures the essence of the first game and also includes content from the Crash Bandicoot racing games that followed.

Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled takes you on a ride to face off against Nitros Oxide, an alien who challenges Crash and co. to a race with a little wager of enslaving the planet if he wins.

It’s a decent set-up to run the races and the game is filled with a host of content including multiplayer, both local and online.

Nitro-Fueled hits a lot of good notes as a remake, but ultimately suffers in a few areas, namely some long loading times and a difficulty that may be unfriendly to newcomers.

Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled is a solid game though and the amount of content should keep players satisfied for a while.

The game is available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

WATCH BlurryKnight's review below:

Buy Crash Team Racing at www.loot.co.za

Click here for more game reviews on IOL Entertainment.

Sign up here to receive Entertainment and other news in your inbox.

Receive IOL's top stories via Whatsapp by sending your name and surname to 0745573535.