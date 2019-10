'Ghost Recon: Breakpoint' is best experienced with friends









"Ghost Recon: Breakpoint". Picture: Supplied "Ghost Recon: Breakpoint" is the latest instalment in the long-running tactical shooter series and the sequel to 2017’s "Wildlands".

It features a new story in a new location and introduces some new gameplay mechanics. The result is a bit of a mixed bag of things.

"Breakpoint" follows the story of Nomad, who happens to be the leader of the special forces unit known as the Ghosts.





The story starts off with the introduction to Operation Greenstone, a mission to reestablish comms with Skell Technology after a cargo ship has mysteriously sank in the vicinity of their headquarters. As is to be expected, things don’t go according to plan; your choppers are shot down and your surviving soldiers are scattered around the island of Auroa.









As the leader of the Ghosts, it’s your job to find your remaining troops and complete your mission while facing off with a former ally.





The main narrative starts off fairly strong as it gets you going on your way. However, it doesn’t continue in the same fashion. The story isn’t particularly engaging and neither are the characters. They’re quite forgettable and for the most part, pretty shallow too.





The gameplay takes place from a third person perspective with shooting taking place from first or third person, depending on what you prefer. The shooting mechanics work pretty well, which is a good thing, since it’s a big part of the experience.





"Ghost Recon: Breakpoint", just like its predecessor, is best experienced with friends. Three other players are able to join you and your squad will be able to play through the story or just have fun causing trouble wherever you go. Playing with a team of human players is definitely the best way to experience the game and enables you to plan and be as strategic as possible.





"Ghost Recon: Breakpoint" can be purchased at Loot.co.za.