I’ll be honest, when "Need for Speed Heat" was announced, I was cautiously optimistic, especially after the bag of mediocrity that was 2017’s "Need for Speed Payback".
After spending a fair amount of time with "Heat", however, I am happy to report that it’s actually a lot better than I was expecting. The game isn’t perfect, but it’s possibly the most fun I’ve had with the series in a long time.
The story takes place in Palm City, which happens to look a lot like Miami, and focuses on the street racing scene, both legal and illegal. The narrative is all about the various racing crews in the area and the battle to be the best crew there is while having run-ins with the police force.