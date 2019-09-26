Supermassive Games, the studio behind PlayStation Exclusive campy horror game, "Until Dawn", are back at it again with another interactive experience.
Their new offering is not a single entry, but part of a series entitled "The Dark Pictures Anthology".
The first title in the series, "Man of Medan", sports a much darker atmosphere and theme compared to its predecessor and plays around with an actual urban legend of the Ourang Medan.
You take control of four young Americans on a dive boat in the South Pacific as they search for a downed WWII plane that’s supposedly lying on the bottom of the ocean.
The adventure doesn’t last long, however, as they find themselves stranded on a ghost ship after a series of events clearly not foreseen by anyone.