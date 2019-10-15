FIFA 20. Picture: Instagram

I rounded up some of my colleagues to play the latest installment of “FIFA” because, while I know gaming, I do not know much about FIFA or football. We had an informal tournament to test out the new game in a friendly display of sportsmanship which quickly became an all-out war between work buddies.

Naturally, experience prevailed as “FIFA 20” is a surprisingly technical game, where the tactics of the past were unable to score this time around.

Watch the video below:

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video



Surefire goal scoring techniques, such as the “near post corner” were removed and full frontal assaults were hit and miss.

Sometimes, simply running the ball through defense worked perfectly and sometimes it required skill to reach the back of the net.

The defense had to be aggressive to stop the advances of the attacking side which was trickier than simply pressing a button to tackle and minor slip ups from the attackers can result in a change of possession.