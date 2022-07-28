Gcina Mkhize sheds light on her new role on 'Imbewu'

Seasoned actress Gcina Mkhize this week was announced as the latest addition to the cast of e.tv drama “Imbewu” as the character Nozinyo. The actress has starred in productions such as “Gaz'lam”, “Umlilo”, “Isibaya” and more over the span of her lengthy career.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mkhize's character is about to bring serious drama to the show. She is the sole witness to a hit-and-run involving Zithulele (Raphael Griffiths) and Sibongile, which left a young girl dead. Speaking to IOL Entertainment, she talked about her newest character and also expressed her excitement about being on the show. “I’m really excited to be playing Nozinyo. She’s a mystery, she’s full of intrigue. Unpredictable, just when you think she’s going to do something, she does something else. She will take you by surprise and do the unpredictable.

“It’s a challenge, it’s something that demands me to be fully present. I really wish to explore… and find more layers to the character. “It is my wish to continue doing this role for a while and I love being on the set of ‘Imbewu’. There's something about that set that is really warm. Everybody has been showing me love. I really appreciate being there. I was only on the set for seven days but it was great and I look forward to more calls,” said Mkhize. The award-winning actress thanked her followers for the support after she shared the good news on Instagram.

Story continues below Advertisement