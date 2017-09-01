Khaya Mthethwa is set to co-host The Sacred Space with Thami Ngubeni on Metro FM.

The duo made the announcement on Metro FM's Fresh Breakfast show this morning.

Thami left listeners in panic mode when she announced on her show last week Sunday that, after nearly a decade, The Sacred Space will be making big changes.

Some thought she was leaving the show. At least, now that the cat is out of the bag, the listeners will get a double dose of spiritual upliftment every Sunday morning from 6am to 9am.

As one of the youngest pastors in the country, Mthethwa's addition to the line-up should ensure that The Sacred Space will resonate with younger listeners.

It's official y'all! #khayaonradio A post shared by Khaya Mthethwa 🇿🇦 (@khayamthethwa) on Aug 31, 2017 at 9:22pm PDT





Spring Has Sprung!!! so excited about what we're Birthing.Welcome 2#TheSacredSpace @khayamthethwa The Countdown Has Begun..2 days to go... pic.twitter.com/bDgxZI2N6o — Thami Ngubeni (@LifeWithThami) September 1, 2017





Mthethwa, who is originally from KwaZulu-Natal, won Idols SA season 8 in 2012, becoming the first black person to win a singing talent competition show.The singer, song-writer and composer is also known as a choir member of the gospel group Joyous Celebration.