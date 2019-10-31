Gabriel Byrne and Elizabeth McGovern, who viewers will remember as Cora Crawley, Countess of Grantham in the British drama series and movie, "Downton Abbey", are at the heart of "War of the Worlds", along with French actress Léa Drucker.
Set in present-day Europe, "War of the Worlds" is written and created by the BAFTA award-winner Howard Overman ("Misfits", "Crazyhead", "Merlin") and is based on the H.G. Wells novel.
The sci-fi drama revolves around a war between mankind and extraterrestrial beings from another galaxy, who invade Earth set on destroying its population. Drucker plays Catherine Durand, a scientist working in an observatory in the mountains, studying what’s happening in other planets. She’s a smart woman, a little self-protective and mysterious. And she is passionate about discovering something extraordinary.
On her character, Drucker says: “The journey to this character is what is happening to all the other character of the series. They are living in an extreme emergency, like war. “We travel through war, and suddenly, life gets extremely tense and extremely passionate in a very negative and very positive way. Catherine is self-protective, maybe a loner, someone who is not very opened up to emotions, and suddenly, she is totally overwhelmed by the situation. She must find a way through relationships she has had difficulties with before.”
Does she have a favourite location from the ones used during the shoot?
She reveals: “I like the crash site. There was something very dreamy about it. The site, the location was perfect. You didn’t have to use a lot of imagination, it was there. Although we have been working in the rain and the mud, so it has not been comfortable, but anything that is uncomfortable in the series is good.” Human resilience was an integral part of this doomsday narrative.