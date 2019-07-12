Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will perform in Durban and Johannesburg on July 13 and 14 respectively. Picture: Supplied

Musical maestro, Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will bring his sweet and melodious sound to fans across Durban this weekend. The international award-winning artist will showcase his 'Me, Myself and I' world tour which features fusion, Bollywood and Qawali music.

“Me, Myself and I is conceptualized by Salman Ahmed who every year gives me a new challenge and in this case, 'Me, Myself and I' is giving three performances but in South Africa due to the attendance of a lesser audience in comparison to other larger markets it will be the first segment being a combination of fusion and Bollywood and the second segment will be soulful Qawalis,” said Khan.

Khan has been mesmerising audiences around the globe for over three decades. As one of the most popular Bollywood playback singers, he has released over 50 title tracks for TV serials, over 100 film songs and has released dozens of original chart-topping hits.

Khan has added his voice to movies like Singh is 'Kinng', 'Simmba' and 'Sultan'.

“I keep my passion for music alive through my fans and music lovers. I always want to live up to their expectations and therefore always give my all. While I do sing songs for film and do mainstream collabarations, performing Qawali is very different. I will always choose to be a Qawal,” he said.

Regardless of his time in the industry, Khan says he still feels that he has much to learn.

“I'm fortunate that I didn't have to choose Qawali as I was born into a Qawal Gharana, but this doesn’t mean that I know everything there is to know. I always I've yet to learn everything and I would like to accomplish a lot more,” said Khan.

He said his upcoming concert is going to be something totally different.

“I regard South Africans as my favourite audience and I hope they have bought their tickets already. Me, Myself and I will be something fans have never experienced and witnessed before,” he said.

The much-anticipated world tour, 'Me, Myself and I', takes place on Staurday, July 13 at the Durban ICC.

Tickets from R300, available through Computicket online and retail outlets. The show starts at 8pm.