Surprise Surprise. Khona iy'ngane kayndlini is finally out & guess who's on the track? The one n only GQOM QUEEN @BABESWODUMO— S H I M O R A (@MampintshaNuz) May 3, 2019
I’m uncomfortable with the way people are responding to Babes Wodumo. For starters, DV victims often go back to their abusers & will downplay the prior abuse to justify going back. That’s why abusive relationships are referred to as a cycle— Third Force (@naledimashishi) May 3, 2019
It’s also ok to call out or be shocked by Babes and her actions. But to think she is not abused; not existing in that cesspool where her voice is diminished; her income intertwined, then hayi I don’t know.— Wendy Tlou (@mswendyt) May 3, 2019
Yhoo I can’t believe how other people think. Having a discussion about this new Babes song and my friend and her sister bathi her working with Mampintsha is not part of the cycle of abuse she’s stuck in. Bathi I’m assuming— Mishy (@ndlandlaz) May 3, 2019
I don’t think it was a promo, but I think a lot of people convinced babes that the song and video were a good idea and she ran with it. . But the abuse really happened— Khuluse🤾🏽♂️ (@MprueDie) May 3, 2019
Babes Wodumo is in trouble guys, LIVE!!— Issa #MadBlackWoman (@fleekiswa) May 3, 2019
Actually, fuck both Babes and Mampintsha. Abuse is such a painful reality for so many women and they think it’s something they can joke about and monetize? I’m fucking gutted.— MAMA NASTY. (@_DimphoM) May 3, 2019
Babes wodumo must be under a spell or something.— Woke Gang (@be_woke_gang) May 3, 2019
This is a disgrace to women, especially those who support one another and are against women abuse. Shame.
Babes wodumo is the reason why a lot of men gon beat their women and actually get away with it.those who actually suffer from abuse won't be helped cause we'd think it staged and all.. Save this tweet. pic.twitter.com/f6pjBOJTnO— G A T E S 🌙 (@BWA_CJ) May 3, 2019
The next time Mampitsha abuses Babes wodumo pic.twitter.com/46NyNJbkNK— Not Voting: Pangelani Andizi🇿🇦 (@TCMabasa) May 3, 2019
@BABESWODUMO you are cancelled.making Abuse a joke in the name of shooting a "music video " is totally out of line,— Tshepi (@ttshepang791) May 3, 2019
Imagine how many people got affected with this shit & to think that people actually thought they related to ur fake story. Abuse is serious not some joke #wodumo pic.twitter.com/9It3WFf4XD
Stunt or not, we are faced with abuse (male and female) daily and for Babes and Mampintsha to ride on such in this way is absolutely disgusting. Whether Babes is a victim of abuse or not is clearly none of our business but this song is out of order and should be banned— Phili Maphanga (@Phili_Maphanga) May 3, 2019