Babes Wodumo, claims she was beaten by her boyfriend Mampintsha, during a live Instagram video. Zanele Zulu African News Agency (ANA)



Gqom singer and dancer, Babes Wodumo, is facing backlash from her fans, thanks to her involvement in her alleged abuser, Mampintsha's, new song.

The song, Khona iy'ngane Layndlini, is a reference to what Mampintsha was seen saying to Babes during their altercation, which was livestreamed on Babes's verified Instagram account.





After landing a few slaps and a punch on Babes, the kwaito singer told her to keep quiet as there were children in the house (Khona iy'ngane layndlini).





A few weeks after the incidence, Mampintsha was seen performing a new song, which had the phrase: "Khona iy'ngane layndlini".





Babes was also soon heard saying the phrase during a performance.





On Friday, Mampintsha posted a tweet with a snippet of the video for the song, which features Babes, DJ Tira and Camp Masters.





Surprise Surprise. Khona iy'ngane kayndlini is finally out & guess who's on the track? The one n only GQOM QUEEN @BABESWODUMO

Checkout the full video on YouTube - Link on my bio! (Video Premiers at 11am)



Let’s retweet and get some energy 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/xBOxH83snE — S H I M O R A (@MampintshaNuz) May 3, 2019

The song went to number 1 on the local iTunes chart soon after.





Fans of the singer started questioning if the abuse video was actually a publicity stunt, to drum up interest in the song; while others still believe that she is a victim of abuse and she doesn't have the power to leave the relationship as her whole livelihood is tied up with Mampintsha.





These are some of the tweets expressing concern for Babes as a victim of abuse:





I’m uncomfortable with the way people are responding to Babes Wodumo. For starters, DV victims often go back to their abusers & will downplay the prior abuse to justify going back. That’s why abusive relationships are referred to as a cycle — Third Force (@naledimashishi) May 3, 2019

It’s also ok to call out or be shocked by Babes and her actions. But to think she is not abused; not existing in that cesspool where her voice is diminished; her income intertwined, then hayi I don’t know. — Wendy Tlou (@mswendyt) May 3, 2019

Yhoo I can’t believe how other people think. Having a discussion about this new Babes song and my friend and her sister bathi her working with Mampintsha is not part of the cycle of abuse she’s stuck in. Bathi I’m assuming — Mishy (@ndlandlaz) May 3, 2019

I don’t think it was a promo, but I think a lot of people convinced babes that the song and video were a good idea and she ran with it. . But the abuse really happened — Khuluse🤾🏽‍♂️ (@MprueDie) May 3, 2019

Babes Wodumo is in trouble guys, LIVE!!



Abuse is deep 😭, somebody help! — Issa #MadBlackWoman (@fleekiswa) May 3, 2019





Other fans did not mince their words or their outrage towards the gqom queen, some even blaming her for women not reporting their abuse to authorities. Others went as far as blocking her on social media.





Actually, fuck both Babes and Mampintsha. Abuse is such a painful reality for so many women and they think it’s something they can joke about and monetize? I’m fucking gutted. — MAMA NASTY. (@_DimphoM) May 3, 2019

Babes wodumo must be under a spell or something.

This is a disgrace to women, especially those who support one another and are against women abuse. Shame. — Woke Gang (@be_woke_gang) May 3, 2019

Babes wodumo is the reason why a lot of men gon beat their women and actually get away with it.those who actually suffer from abuse won't be helped cause we'd think it staged and all.. Save this tweet. pic.twitter.com/f6pjBOJTnO — G A T E S 🌙 (@BWA_CJ) May 3, 2019

The next time Mampitsha abuses Babes wodumo pic.twitter.com/46NyNJbkNK — Not Voting: Pangelani Andizi🇿🇦 (@TCMabasa) May 3, 2019

@BABESWODUMO you are cancelled.making Abuse a joke in the name of shooting a "music video " is totally out of line,

Imagine how many people got affected with this shit & to think that people actually thought they related to ur fake story. Abuse is serious not some joke #wodumo pic.twitter.com/9It3WFf4XD — Tshepi (@ttshepang791) May 3, 2019

Will the song be banned? Once fan suggests that it should be



