Babes Wodumo, claims she was beaten by her boyfriend Mampintsha, during a live Instagram video. Zanele Zulu African News Agency (ANA)
Gqom singer and dancer, Babes Wodumo, is facing backlash from her fans, thanks to her involvement in her alleged abuser, Mampintsha's, new song. 

The song,   Khona iy'ngane Layndlini, is a reference to what Mampintsha was seen saying to Babes during their altercation, which was livestreamed on Babes's verified Instagram account.

After landing a few slaps and a punch on Babes, the kwaito singer told her to keep quiet as there were children in the house (Khona iy'ngane layndlini).

A few weeks after the incidence, Mampintsha was seen performing a new song, which had the phrase: "Khona iy'ngane layndlini". 

Babes was also soon heard saying the phrase during a performance. 

On Friday, Mampintsha posted a tweet with a snippet of the video for the song, which features Babes, DJ Tira and Camp Masters. 

The song went to number 1 on the local iTunes chart soon after. 

Fans of the singer started questioning if the abuse video was actually a publicity stunt, to drum up interest in the song; while others still believe that she is a victim of abuse and she doesn't have the power to leave the relationship as her whole livelihood is tied up with Mampintsha. 

These are some of the tweets expressing concern for Babes as a victim of abuse: 


Other fans did not mince their words or their outrage towards the gqom queen, some even blaming her for women not reporting their abuse to authorities. Others went as far as blocking her on social media.

Will the song be banned? Once fan suggests that it should be 