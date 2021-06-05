'It was easier to come out as transgender than Republican,' says Caitlyn Jenner

The 71-year-old reality TV star - who revealed in 2015 that she had been dealing with gender dysphoria all her life - is currently running as a Republican candidate for Governor of California and admitted that telling her family about her gender identity was much easier than confessing she is a Republican.

Speaking to Elex Michaelson, host of FOX 11's 'The Issue Is', Caitlyn said: "One thing, and I've talked to all my family about running for governor and to be honest with you, it was easier to come out as trans than as a Republican candidate for governor, it was a lot tougher to sell."

And Caitlyn revealed she would be happy to work closely with her step-daughter Kim Kardashian, who is studying to be a lawyer, if she wins the race.

She said: "I think Kimberly has done an amazing job with criminal justice reform. I think she's spot on. I have not asked her to be involved in my campaign but I guarantee you, as time goes on and I become governor I'm sure she'll have my ear."

Caitlyn's family has not publicly endorsed her run but if a Republican wins, it will be the first time they have held the state since 2003, when Arnold Schwarzenegger won.

However, she currently faces competition from within the Republican party, including San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman John Cox and former US Representative Doug Ose.