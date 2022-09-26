It’s no joke, Trevor Noah is coming home for a comedy tour in 2023

Queue the horns, the Son of Patricia is coming home! Mzansi get ready as comedic heavyweight Trevor Noah is returning to South Africa for a long overdue tour in Spring 2023.

Savanna Premium Cider announced that Noah will be performing 12 shows as part of “Savanna Presents Trevor Noah Live in South Africa” between August and September 2023. Before dominating the international scene, “The Daily Show“ host was a hoot in Mzansi with shows such as ”Trevor Noah: There’s a Gupta On My Stoep“, ”Trevor Noah: That’s Racist“ and ”Trevor Noah: The Daywalker“. While Noah has been in and out of the country since relocating to the US, it has been a while since he got locals laughing with his performances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Noah (@trevornoah) Noah is currently combining his TV hosting duties at “The Daily Show” with live tour dates in North America, tickling the funny bone with his signature blend of honest personal reflection, biting satire and observational humour. “I’ve been away from Mzansi stages for too long and so much has happened – I’m excited to be back in front of a home crowd,” Noah said in a press statement. Savanna is thrilled to welcome Noah back home.

“We believe comedy is a human right, and that South Africans’ superpower is our ability to laugh in the face of challenges. Our purpose as a brand is to uplift and unite our nation through humour. “We have a crisp, witty perspective on daily life, societal norms, culture and traditions in SA. “For the last two decades and over the course of the global pandemic, we made it our mission to support and uplift the comedy industry.

“We knew that bringing Trevor back home would show just how far we are willing to go for this industry and, naturally, our community. Siyavanna South Africa, we see you,” said Eugene Lenford, marketing manager at Savanna Cider. Tickets for “Savanna Presents Trevor Noah Live in South Africa” will be available at www.trevornoah.com (processed exclusively through Quicket) from 9am on Tuesday, September 27. Confirmed 2023 tour dates include:

