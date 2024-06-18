Justin Timberlake arrested in The Hamptons on allegations of driving while intoxicated

Music pop star Justin Timberlake has been arrested for driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons. According to multiple reports, Timberlake was arrested on Monday night in Sag Harbor and he is set to appear in court later today.

A source told DailyMail.com that the 43-year-old star had been out for dinner with friends and was pulled over after leaving the group shortly after midnight. They said: “Justin was out to dinner with friends and there were cop cars stationed outside the restaurant, like there are most nights. “They look for people who are leaving after midnight who might have been drinking.

“Justin left at 12.30am and was pulled over as soon as he left. Nobody was hurt and there was no drama at the scene,” the source told the publication. Timberlake’s arrest comes after Father’s Day which was celebrated on Sunday and his wife Jessica Biel had taken to Instagram to wish him a Happy Father’s Day – when his last social media activity was seen. The ‘Mirrors’ singer, remains in custody according to Page Six. A police spokesperson told the Long Island newspaper that the specific charges would be announced later Tuesday.