Kabza De Small celebrates Times Square billboard

Halala! Amapiano pioneer Kabza De Small is once again showing South Africans that anything is possible. The award winning DJ and producer dropped his latest offering “KOA II Part 1” on Youth Day, and in celebration Spotify featured Kabza De Small on a billboard in Times Square in New York.

Kabza took to his social media platforms and shared an image of his big billboard in the Big Apple. Billboard Boyz



MAKHOSI AMAKHULU ✨🕯📿@Spotify pic.twitter.com/TSVu75cNMu — #ThePianoKing (@KabzaDeSmall_) June 17, 2022 "Makhosi amakhulu," he said giving thanks in his caption. His fans, followers and industry mates took to the comment section to congratulate him on the achievement. DJ Kabza follows in the steps of DJ DBN Gogo who is also making waves in the Amapiano industry.

She was featured on a billboard in Times Square in October 2021 when she joined Spotify’s Equal music program. In an interview with Spotify, Kabza remarked about how Amapiano was a genre for the youth. “Amapiano is not something that was involved with a lot of things. Like now, this is when they are starting to brand Amapiano. Amapiano developed on its own, do you understand? You must know, like labels and stuff…"

