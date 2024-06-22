Karen Mthethwa and Thabile TTO to host 3rd annual Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards blue carpet experience

The duo landed the coveted roles after the stellar social media audition that even caught the attention of presenting icon Bonang Matheba .

Budding presenters Karen Mthethwa and Thabile Masuku have been announced as the Blue Carpet Experience hosts for the 3rd annual Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards .

The duo attended Boston Media House together and hosting a red carpet event has been a lifetime dream for both of them.

“I am excited to finally grace the blue carpet, I had tried last year and I didn't make it, my heart was shattered but I have a very stubborn spirit so I called Thabile and I said let's do this, Thabile didn't even need convincing we met and we shot it,” said Mthethwa.

Their audition video on Instagram has more than 30,000 views and plenty of comments praising their effortless synergy.

“Such a full circle moment especially with awards like this! An award show that recognises the youth’s excellence and strides,” said Masuku.

“I love presenting and Thabile and I have a big respect for our craft, all this will definitely show on the carpet,” added Mthethwa.