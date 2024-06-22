Karen Mthethwa and Thabile TTO to host 3rd annual Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards blue carpet experience

Budding presenters Karen Mthethwa and Thabile Masuku have been announced as the Blue Carpet Experience hosts for the 3rd annual Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards.
The duo landed the coveted roles after the stellar social media audition that even caught the attention of presenting icon Bonang Matheba.
The duo attended Boston Media House together and hosting a red carpet event has been a lifetime dream for both of them.
“I am excited to finally grace the blue carpet, I had tried last year and I didn't make it, my heart was shattered but I have a very stubborn spirit so I called Thabile and I said let's do this, Thabile didn't even need convincing we met and we shot it,” said Mthethwa.
Their audition video on Instagram has more than 30,000 views and plenty of comments praising their effortless synergy.
“Such a full circle moment especially with awards like this! An award show that recognises the youth’s excellence and strides,” said Masuku.
“I love presenting and Thabile and I have a big respect for our craft, all this will definitely show on the carpet,” added Mthethwa.
The Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards are the only awards show in the African continent that recognise and celebrate youth excellence in brand building.
Join us at the Capital on The Park, Sandton on the 22nd of June as we celebrate excellence#top16yoba #youthexcellence #bluecarpet pic.twitter.com/Z9rZF6hJE7
The awards aim to inspire and encourage young people to pursue entrepreneurship and to support the growth of small businesses across the African continent.
The shortlisted nominees are a diverse group of young entrepreneurs who have created innovative and successful businesses across a range of industries.
The winners of the 2024 Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards will be announced at the awards ceremony, set to take place on June 22, in Sandton.
IOL Entertainment