Kylie Jenner is “so excited” to welcome her second child. The 24-year-old reality star is currently pregnant with her second child with rapper Travis Scott, and sources have said she is “doing really well” and can’t wait to welcome a little brother or sister for her three-year-old daughter Stormi. Sources also said Kylie is busy decorating the nursery for her impending arrival, and is planning on having a baby shower in December.

The insider told People magazine: “[Kylie is] doing really well and is so excited about the baby. [She is] having fun decorating a nursery and getting ready for the baby. “She and Travis are doing great too. They spend as much time with Stormi as they can. Kylie is convinced that she will be the best big sister." Kylie confirmed she was expecting her second child in September, when she posted a video on Instagram featuring her positive pregnancy test and a behind-the-scenes look at her undergoing an ultrasound scan.

The video clip also featured Kris Jenner, Kylie's mother, being given photos of her scan results and then being overcome with emotion as she realises that her daughter is expecting another baby. Later in Kylie's Instagram post, she was seen cradling her growing baby bump and celebrating the news with the rest of her family. Kylie's post - which attracted more than five million likes in less than an hour - quickly prompted a host of supportive messages from her family.

Kris wrote in reply to the sweet video: "Crying all over again [hearts and praying emojis] what a special and amazing Blessing and gift God has given you!!!! [praying emojis]" Kourtney Kardashian wrote: "Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel [heart emoji] (sic)" Khloe Kardashian responded by simply saying : "Awwwww (sic)"

And Kim Kardashian wrote in reply to Kylie's post: "Crying!!!! [heart emojis] (sic)" Meanwhile, the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star also previously admitted she’d love to expand her brood - although she wasn't sure on the timescale at the time. Seven months after Stormi's arrival, Kylie shared: "I do want to have more - when, is the question."