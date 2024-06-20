Late actor Mpho Sebeng's nomination rescinded from Simon Mabhunu Sabela Awards due to eligibility oversight

The Late South African actor Mpho Sebeng has had his nomination at the 11th Annual Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards rescinded. The actor, who died in May following a car accident, was nominated for Best Actor for his role in the film ‘Ingoma’.

However, his nomination was questioned as he is from Soweto, Gauteng and the awards specifically recognises talent from KwaZulu-Natal. The 31-year-old was known for his roles in ‘Zero Tolerance’, ‘Justice for All’, and ‘The Queen’ on Mzansi Magic. The Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards recognise outstanding achievement and excellence within the South African Film and Television industry, with a special focus on KwaZulu-Natal.

In a statement, the KZN Tourism and Film Authority acknowledged the oversight and explained that Sebeng’s nomination had been removed as he was not a resident of KwaZulu-Natal. “The judging panel/auditors regrets to announce that there was an oversight in the category of Best Actor for Film or Television. It has been brought to our attention that one of the nominees, Mpho Sebeng (may his soul rest in peace) was not a resident in KwaZulu-Natal. “It is for this reason that his name has been removed from the top four nominees. While this oversight is regrettable, there is no material difference to the list of nominees in this category, as there were already four actors nominated. There will now be only three nominees.”