Lebo M shines at Hollywood Bowl's 30th anniversary celebration of ‘The Lion King’, along with North West and Jennifer Hudson

Lebo M had the spotlight at the Hollywood Bowl's 30th anniversary celebration of the global movie success, ‘The Lion King’. Grammy-award-winning composer and producer, Lebo M, took centre stage at Hollywood Bowl's 30th anniversary celebration of ‘The Lion King’.

Lebo M's captivating performance was a highlight of the evening, showcasing his incredible talent and illustrious catalogue, with fans singing along to every song and cheering for more, with him receiving a thunderous applause. The 30th anniversary event brought together a star-studded cast, including Lebo M and the original voices of the 1994 ‘The Lion King’ animation cast of Ernie Els, Nathan Lane and Jason Weaver, with guest appearances by Jennifer Hudson and North West. Proud parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attended the concert to support North, along with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Renowned Grammy-award-winning composer and producer, Lebo M with award-winning American singer, actress, and television personality, Jennifer Hudson at the Hollywood Bowl's 30th anniversary celebration of ‘The Lion King’. Picture: Supplied South African celebrities Boity and Zakes Bantwini also attended the special moment supporting Lebo M in Los Angeles. "The 30th anniversary concert of ‘The Lion King’ at the Hollywood Bowl was a deeply personal and momentous occasion for me. It felt like coming full circle in the most magical way," expressed Lebo M. Lebo M’s historic performance included the iconic ‘Nants’ingonyama’ in ‘The Lion King’ 1994 release performed by Jennifer Hudson, Lebo M and Rafiki and composed by Elton John, Tim Rice.