Legendary house vocalist Bucie set to return to music

A few years on from her retirement, South African singer Bucie looks to be making a return to the music industry. The house music star has been off the grid for four years, since she announced that her most recent album “Rebirth” would be her last.

Story continues below Advertisement

At the time, she had cited that she’d be stepping out of the spotlight after 10 years in the industry to focus on artists signed to her record label and to spend more time with her young family. “This is my final album, I’m out. I also just want to take some time off and spend it with my family. I’m a mom for again. I have my sons, and need to spend time with them,” she told the “Sowetan” newspaper. Now, through a series of stunning images from a photoshoot with Xavier Saer, Bucie looks set to make her return to the spotlight once more.

“Back to basics,” she shared on the first image. “Styled and curated by @styledbyla_key Makeup: @curatedbypreesbb Photographer: @xaviersaer.” She followed that up with a post posing in a lavish green dress in front of a large couch. “We often hear things like ‘Time unfolds that which needs to be’. Nothing epitomises that statement more like the dress on this shot,” she shared.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Increasing the pace to try and catch up with what’s happening around you is Not only detrimental, but can exhaust your will power and your soul. Greatness cannot be rushed. We will wurely get to where we are supposed to RIGHT ON TIME.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bucie 🇿🇦🇿🇼👑 (@bucie_nkomo) She was a lot less cryptic with her caption on Facebook, where she said, simply, “I am back!” Fans have since been sharing their excitement at her imminent return on social media. “The Queen she’s back. Bucie 🙌😊. My ears were found shaking. Drop your favourite song by Bucie ☺️👌 https://t.co/lwPYci4Ck3”

Story continues below Advertisement