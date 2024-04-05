Lights go off during interview with minister of electricity

By Tshegofatso Malatsi
During an interview with the Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, the lights went off mid-conversation while he was talking about load shedding.
Podcast and chill with MacG, hosted by the podcaster and music producer DJ Macgyver Mukwevho and radio personality, DJ and podcaster Solomzi Phenduka, had the minister of electricity in a sit-down to talk about the issues of load shedding and more.
During the chat, it went dark as the lights went out. Sol and MacG claimed it was load shedding, but the minister was quick to say it was definitely not load shedding.
As the interview was happening, they turned the lights back on and had a good laugh at how he immediately became defensive. He was quick to be sure that the lights going off had nothing to do with load shedding, joking that they probably had their power cut because of non-payment of services.
The minister then went on to share his experiences in public while out getting food, when shedding has hit and everyone has turned to look at him accusingly.
“You’ll be sitting there at the restaurant and the lights go off and they look at you, it's real. You can see the pain it causes,’’ he shared.
After everyone got a good laugh from the situation, they continued to ask him about all things related to load shedding, including when it will end, to which he responded that it will not end in 2024, but it will be in a significantly better space.
He also answered some questions on the state of load shedding and his time as the mayor of Tshwane from 2010 to 2016. Most of the people in the comments section commended him on how well-spoken he is.
IOL