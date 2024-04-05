Lights go off during interview with minister of electricity

During an interview with the Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, the lights went off mid-conversation while he was talking about load shedding.

Podcast and chill with MacG, hosted by the podcaster and music producer DJ Macgyver Mukwevho and radio personality, DJ and podcaster Solomzi Phenduka, had the minister of electricity in a sit-down to talk about the issues of load shedding and more.

During the chat, it went dark as the lights went out. Sol and MacG claimed it was load shedding, but the minister was quick to say it was definitely not load shedding.

Macgyver ‘MacG’ Mukwevho. Picture: Twitter

As the interview was happening, they turned the lights back on and had a good laugh at how he immediately became defensive. He was quick to be sure that the lights going off had nothing to do with load shedding, joking that they probably had their power cut because of non-payment of services.