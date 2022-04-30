LOOK: Cassper Nyovest’s big baller flex moment

Rapper Cassper Nyovest latest big flex moment is serving some serious big boy vibes and deserves a Rick Ross "boss" introduction. Mufasa cleaned up real well for a recent event at car dealer Daytona. Now, Cassper is not usually spotted dressed up in suits but he wore one for the event.

Never shy to flex, Cassper is seen in the video clip, getting ready and walking down his double staircase. Gorgeous chandelier, by the way. Don Billiato heads into his garage, which houses his McClaren and Bently. He took both cars to the event, it must be nice not to worry about the price of petrol. Daytona is the same dealership where Cassper bought his McLaren valued in the region of R5 million.

Cassper is a known lover of luxury vehicles and, at the dealership, he spent quite some time checking out a black Rolls Royce. If you don't own something, you're not the boss. #RR #ADayInMyLife #BilliatoATasteOfWealth pic.twitter.com/aqQLHYG0rI — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) April 28, 2022 This has some fans speculating on whether Cassper has either purchased or is considering a Rolls Royce. Which is probably not the case, because if he did, everybody would know. “If you don't own something, you're not the boss. #RR #ADayInMyLife #BilliatoATasteOfWealth,” Cassper captioned the video.

Business is booming for the rapper, he just had a successful celeb city boxing match against NaakMusiQ. He may have lost the boxing match but he won on the return on investments. His liquor Don Billiato is selling, Drip Footwear is doing well, so maybe he does deserve a new set of wheels. Cassper dropped a new collaboration with Abidoza and DJ Sumbody called “Diamond Walk”, a track perfect for all the cotton eaters.