LOOK: Sbahle Mpisane gets new ink in Mam’Mkhize’s honour

Tattoos are known to be a form of expression and it has become a norm for people to ink tattoos in honour of people or things. Take Pete Davidson for instance. He has a few tattoos in honour of his famous reality TV star girlfriend, Kim Kardashian.

Story continues below Advertisement

The most famous being the inscription “My girl is a lawyer”. Local fitness fanatic Sbahle Mpisane has now followed this long standing tradition by inking a tribute to her mother, businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn “Mam’ Mkhize” Mkhize. While Mam’Mkhize and Sbahle’s father, Sbu Mpisane, may no longer be together they have formed their own strong bond and refer to each other as mother and daughter.

Taking to Instagram, the social media influencer shared a video of herself getting her new ink done and in her caption shared a few heartfelt words to her mom. “My body is my journal & my tattoos are my story 💫 Thank you mom @kwa_mammkhize for always understanding me & being by my side thru thy lows and highs, you are a blessing, I love you unconditionally,” read her caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by FitnessBunnie (@sbahle_mpisane) Her video does not show the finished product but does show Sbahle showing her mom the results. Mam’Mkhize appears to be very touched by the gesture and can be seen hugging Sbahle.

Story continues below Advertisement

In March Mamkhize hit back at critics who had accused her of abandoning her daughter when she accompanied her son, Andile, to the Legendz of The Streetz Tour in the US. The star set the record straight, saying her son Andile had invited Sbahle on the trip but she decided to stay and focus on reviving her career after surviving a horrific car accident in 2018. “I don’t know why you are saying that, but so that you are OK, Sbahle is working very hard to restore her career.”