LOOK: Uncle Waffles hangs out with Pharrell Williams in Paris

Multi-platinum international DJ-producer Uncle Waffles continues to solidify her presence on the global stage. The 24-year-old hailed as the "Princess of Amapiano" continues to make sure everyone across the globe knows her name. Since the beginning of her musical journey, she’s garnered major co-signs from top artists including Drake, Beyonce and Ciara.

On Monday, a video and a picture of Uncle Waffles in the company of Louis Vuitton Men's Creative Director, Pharell Williams, got everyone talking. In the video, Unlce Waffles is seen having a discussion with the fashion designer, while a bunch of other people are seated with them. Nigerian Grammy award-winning artist Tems was also with the group at the fitting.

The amapiano DJ is said to have been at the Louis Vuitton headquarters getting fitted for their Men’s Spring Summer 2025 show. View this post on Instagram A post shared by YOMZANSI (@yomzansi) Since bursting onto the scene, Uncle Waffles has become a cultural icon, in urban culture in South Africa and Africa.

In May, the proud Eswatini citizen was unveiled as the ambassador of the new Coca-Cola Creation Wozzaah. Prior to that, she released her first single of 2024 ‘Wadibusa’ featuring Royal MusiQ, Ohp Sage, PCEE, and Djy Biza. Last year, Uncle Waffles was nominated for a Bet Award, nominated for a Headies Award, honoured as the first amapiano artist to perform at Coachella 2023, garnered nearly 2.4 million followers on Instagram and over two million followers on TikTok, and has amassed over 100K+ subscribers on YouTube.