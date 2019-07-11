Lorcia Kumalo. Picture: Supplied



Award winning actress, choreographer and dancer Lorcia Kumalo has joined The Queen.

The star announced the exciting news on her Instagram account. According to the post, she will play Cordelia.





In the snippet the star posted, she is seen sitting having lunch with Harriet Khoza (played by Connie Ferguson) when she says "I need my stuff moved". Harriet then tells Cordelia that the amount of money offered to move her stuff (drugs) is below the standard rate to which Cordelia replies, "I don't think that you're in a position to call the shots".





Watch the clip below:













Known for her role as Tyson on the groundbreaking prison drama, Lockdown, Kumalo, who recently married Mandla Kumalo started off as a dancer before bagging a lead in Backstage.





Another Lockdown actress who has bagged a new gig is Nomsa Bhuthelezi who is joining Generations: The Legacy.

Kumalo, who won a SAFTA for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Drama earlier this year said she was super chuffed to be on The Queen.