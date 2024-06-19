Lula Odiba leaves Y after five years, joins 5FM

Radio presenter Lula Odiba is hanging up her microphone at radio station Y, (formerly YFM) and is picking up a new set at 5FM. Odiba joins the youth radio station as part of its new line-up changes from July 1 as part of 5 Lunch weekdays. The professional hip-hop DJ will also host a brand-new show, 5 Hip-Hop Nights on Sundays.

Odiba on Tuesday during her show on Y, announced that she would be leaving the station, with Friday, July 21 being her last show. 5FM has also announced the following changes: 5 Breakfast, weekdays will now be hosted by radio powerhouse, Nick Hamman, who is currently the host of 5 Drive. He’ll be joining Thabo Baloyi, Xoli Zondo and Marli van Eeden. 5 Drive, weekdays will be hosted by Zanele Potelwa and she will be joined by the crazy-but-super-cool Nick Archibald who will be moving from the Top 40 on 5 to co-host the show and anchor traffic.

Yanga Mjoli, currently Potelwa’s partner in crime, will also be joining the 5 Drive team, moving from 5 Lunch to 5 Drive to bring listeners all the breaking news they need to know. 5 Mid-mornings, weekdays will now feature news slots as well, with Yonaka Theledi, a familiar voice on 5FM’s weekend news slots, joining Stephanie Be in studio. The Saturday line-up will welcome “It’s Harry, baby!”, Harrison Mkhize, who currently hosts 5 Weekend Nights, as host of the Top 40 on 5.