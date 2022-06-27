Mam’Mkhize, DJ Zinhle and Moozlie rock BET Awards

The trio were in Los Angeles and attended the annual ceremony that celebrates black culture.

BFFs Moozlie and Zinhle travelled together and shared some of the events, such as the BET International welcome party they attended, on their social media pages.

The women made sure to put their best fashion-forward looks together. Zinhle was seen rocking looks by Ezokhetho and Moozlie was styled by Eric Gyimah with looks by Athenkosi and LSJ Designs.

Mam’Mkhize was part of the Mipad (Most Influential People of African Descent) panel discussion recap. The businesswoman shared several videos revealing all that went down.