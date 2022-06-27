Mam’Mkhize, DJ Zinhle and Moozlie rock BET Awards

Local media personalities DJ Zinhle, Moozlie and Shauwn Mkhize dazzled at the 2022 BET (Black Entertainment Television) Awards on Sunday.
The trio were in Los Angeles and attended the annual ceremony that celebrates black culture.
BFFs Moozlie and Zinhle travelled together and shared some of the events, such as the BET International welcome party they attended, on their social media pages.
The women made sure to put their best fashion-forward looks together. Zinhle was seen rocking looks by Ezokhetho and Moozlie was styled by Eric Gyimah with looks by Athenkosi and LSJ Designs.
Mam’Mkhize was part of the Mipad (Most Influential People of African Descent) panel discussion recap. The businesswoman shared several videos revealing all that went down.
On the day of the awards, Mam’Mkhize wore a bespoke velvet and crystal evening gown by Francois Vedemme.
Mam’Mkhize recently joined the BET Africa family for “Mam'Mkhize: A Thanksgiving” special. Part one aired on June 25 and part two will air on Saturday, July 2, at 6pm.
Major League DJz was nominated for best international act and Young Stunna in the Viewer’s Choice: Best International Act category.
The BET Awards ceremony will be broadcast on Monday at 8pm in South Africa.