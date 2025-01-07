Mango Groove celebrates 40 years of music with exclusive concert at Kirstenbosch

South Africa’s cherished Afropop band, Mango Groove, will enchant audiences as they celebrate an extraordinary 40-year milestone with a special one-night-only concert at the iconic Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden on Sunday. The event, aptly titled ‘Memories and Moments’, promises to be more than just a performance; it will be a reflective and joyful journey through four decades of music and memories, following in the footsteps of their fellow South African legends, Freshlyground, who performed at the same venue just this past weekend.

Since its formation in the late 1980s, Mango Groove has established itself as a household name, captivating generations with its distinctive fusion of marabi, kwela, and pop rhythms. The sounds of hits like ‘Special Star’, ‘Dance Some More’, and ‘Moments Away’ have woven themselves into the very fabric of South African life, providing an unforgettable soundtrack that resonates with fans old and new. Mango Groove’s lead vocalist, Claire Johnston, expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming celebration, stating: “Forty years — what an incredible journey! We’re beyond excited to celebrate this milestone at a venue as special as Kirstenbosch, which holds many treasured memories. This isn’t just about celebrating Mango Groove; it’s about honouring South Africa’s journey and all the people who have supported and inspired us over the decades. Expect a night of joy, gratitude, and togetherness.”

The concert will feature breathtaking visuals, heartfelt personal anecdotes, and some delightful surprises, ensuring attendees a truly memorable experience under the stars. Sarah Struys, events and tourism manager at the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI), echoed Johnston’s sentiments, saying: “We are thrilled to host Mango Groove for this special celebration of 40 years. The band’s music has a unique ability to bring people together, and this anniversary show is the perfect example of the magic and unity that Kirstenbosch is known for.” In honour of this landmark anniversary, Mango Groove will be launching an exclusive merchandise range at the concert. Fans can look forward to an array of limited-edition memorabilia, vinyl reissues, signed items, and rare collectables that are sure to delight collectors.