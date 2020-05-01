Marius Fransman to help unearth talent for movies, combat sports

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

International movie company Fight to Fame has signed several agreements to bring combat sports tournaments and film productions to South Africa. Fight to FameBMS (Blockchain, Movie Sports) originates from Hollywood, with Chinese film producers and investors, and will stage combat competitions across the globe to find the next-generation of action movie stars. In South Africa, the group is represented by former ANC Western Cape chair and former deputy minister of International Relations and Cooperation Marius Fransman. Fransman will also head up the recruitment for young talent. Fransman, who was was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus last month, said: "As a Covid-19 survivor and someone that with a deep, personal experience the reality of this pandemic, I realise that even after lockdown, both here in South Africa and abroad, there will be a 'new normal', a change in lifestyle and the way we historically view events, tourism and economic activities in entertainment industry. "This is a sector facing major job losses, and the film and sport industry will have to find new and innovative means to re-engineer opportunities for business development."

Moja Media has also signed a partnership agreement with the Hollywood-based Cinema Libre Studio, which will produce and distribute films in South Africa.

In South Africa, the team will co-produce A Chain of Voices, a feature film based on the book by South African author André Brink. Another will be a film addressing the human impact of colonial oppression on an indigenous population as well as reflect on brutality of slavery in Cape Town.

Philippe Diaz, chairman of Cinema Libre Studio, said meeting Fransman was a dream come true.

"He has a great mind and is very passionate about creating jobs for young young writers, actors and wrestlers in South Africa. He knows a lot about the country and its history. We are excited to be working with him on this project."

Fight to Fame hosts tournaments of all major combat sports so athletes can show their skills and build their fan base.

It is producing an Action Star TV reality show where athletes can demonstrate their "star potential" through challenges and contests in sports and acting.

Fans vote for their favourite talent, much like the popular talent shows. Those with the highest number of votes will head to Las Vegas for the final episode, to be judged by the previous generation of action movie stars.

The winners will be enrolled in acting classes and stunt school and guaranteed roles in the movies Fight To Fame produces.