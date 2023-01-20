Mark Pilgrim’s adorable Yorkie supports him during procedure

Radio veteran Mark Pilgrim won the hearts of followers when he shared a picture of himself on a drip at home with his cute Yorkshire puppy keeping him company. Pilgrim, who is currently fighting stage-four lung cancer, has been recovering at home since his 64-day stay in hospital.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Hot 102.7FM presenter was discharged on December 29 and lost almost 15kg during his stint in hospital. He captioned the picture: “Getting a 4 hour drip at home is a lot easier when a little fur ball is keeping me company 😀✨ Still out of breath doing the smallest things, especially with the drainage tube still in my chest, but walking a little further each day without my cane for support. #dontstopbelieving” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Pilgrim (@markpilgrimza) Followers were amused by the little Yorkie, who stood guard over his owner by sitting on his head.

tania.buys wrote: “Yorkies are incredible company. Lots of small steps lead to big victories. Keep going Mark 🌼.” andreamendes107 wrote: “Nothing like a fur baby to get you well again ❤️.” groenesssonja wrote: “Mark, you can do it. I have 2 fur babies, which support me in the last 4 years. God is good every time. They are better than security guards! In God we trust. Amen.”

Story continues below Advertisement