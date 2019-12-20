It's been just 12 days since our very own Zozibini Tunzi was crown Miss Universe 2019. And with all the rushed interviews and meets and greets, the beauty queen had been running on shock and adrenaline.
In a recent tweet - Miss Universe admitted that she had finally cried tears of joy after getting time to sit down alone and think about what happened in her life.
"For the first time yesterday I set alone and I cried so much. I think I’ve been running on shock and adrenaline that I hadn’t really processed what has just happened in my life. I cried tears of joy playing over and over in my head when Steve announced SA as the new Miss Universe," she said.