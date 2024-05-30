Mmusi Maimane drags Shimza, calls him ‘DJ Tintswalo’

On election day, many people took to social media to express that they would be voting and also shared their love for their chosen parties. Amid all the excitement of election day, Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane had time to troll celebrities such as Afrotech DJ Shimza, Metro FM presenter Luthando ‘Lootlove’ Shosha and Bongo Maffin member, Stoan Seate.

In response to Shimza’s post, showing love to the ruling party, Maimane dragged the DJ by alleging that he is the biggest beneficiary of the ANC, calling him DJ Tintswalo, referencing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech earlier this year where he boasted that the ANC over 30 years had nurtured the imaginary child born into democracy. Ur the biggest beneficiary. DJ Tinstwalo wama tender. You have more tenders than hits. https://t.co/ri0LRiC4nq — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) May 29, 2024 “You're the biggest beneficiary. DJ Tinstwalo wama tender. You have more tenders than hits,” Maimane tweeted.

The politician didn't stop there; he even shared screenshots of reports of Shimza allegedly benefiting from his affiliations with the ANC. In 2021 Shimza made headlines when his popular Thembisa restaurant, Hang Awt, scored a R150,000 government tender which saw a cook-off happen between media personality Somizi Mhlongo and then tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane. Today we are voting to remove 30% pass mark from the system. Sikhipha ubuShimza. pic.twitter.com/6LyTBC6TLA

— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) May 29, 2024 Sowetan reported that the Public Service Commission (PSC) launched an investigation into how the venue was awarded the event when it allegedly wasn't tendered for and did not appear on the Department of Tourism database. Shimza, real name Ashley Raphala, was not the politician’s only target. Stoan was also dragged by Maimane for endorsing the ruling party. “Ithini ipassanger yeBongo Muffin? He needs the gig because iphelile imali yamaphepha? Ithini ipassanger yeBongo Muffin? He needs the gig because iphelile imali yamaphepha? https://t.co/ZWL3gpiM3R