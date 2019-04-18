Moonchild Sanelly. Picture: Jonathan Ferreira

Moonchild Sanelly will be flying the South African flag high this weekend when she performs at the Gidi Culture Festival in Lagos, Nigeria. The festival is a celebration of the progression of urban youth culture which is expressed through our music, food, art & games. Now in its sixth year, the festival has seen stars like Yemi Alade, K.O, Ricky Rick and Davido perform.

Speaking ahead of her performance, Moonchild, who has been featured on a number of hit singles recently said she was excited about performing in Nigeria for the first time.

“I love my career and always down to work so it wasn’t a hard one to say yes to when I was approached. With it being my first time I am very excited about being a part of the music culture in Lagos and meeting my favourite musicians,” she said.

The musician and dancer, whose real name is Sanelisiwe Twisha, also set the stage on fire at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California, Unites States, this past weekend.

Popularly known for her signature blue-coloured faux locks, Moonchild took centre stage as a surprise acts for American DJs Major Lazer and DJ Diplo at the annual music festival. The star performed her hit, iWalk Ye Phara. Speaking on her Coachella experience, Moonchild said it was the highlight of her year so far.

Moonchild has worked with stars like DJ Maphorisa, Busiswa and DJ Tira and attributes her success to hard work, focussing on goals and faith.

On her future plans, she said she has new music on the way but wanted to stay tight-lipped about it for now. “There are some global collaborations that I’ll be dropping soon. I’ve got singles in South Africa as well. I want to surprise you guys once again, as it’s more exciting to drop amazing bombs rather than talk about them.

IOL