Netflix has expanded it’s rom-com offering with four new films to join some of the most watched romantic comedies on the South African service: "Isn't It Romantic," "The Princess Switch," "Set It Up," "Kissing Booth" and "When We First Met".

The first welcome addition to the slate, which landed early in April, is "The Perfect Date" starring heart throb, Noah Centineo alongside Laura Marano and Camilla Mendes. Together they tell us a story of Brooks Rattigan (Noah Centineo) who seizes the opportunity to make some extra cash by posing as the boyfriend of a self-assured, combat boot-loving girl named Celia Lieberman (Laura Marano). He finds he has a knack for being the perfect stand-in. Together with his programmer friend Murph, Brooks launches an app selling himself as a plus-one for all occasions. Along the way, he meets the girl of his dreams (Camila Mendes). But when business starts to boom, Brooks must reassess everything he was once sure of.

A few days later, on the 19 April, Netflix did it again, by bringing us "Someone Great," the ultimate girls night in film. With Director Jennifer Katiyn Robinson and starring Gina Rodriguez, Brittany Snow and DeWanda Wise the film truly is a female powerhouse. Someone Great takes us on a journey with aspiring music journalist Jenny (Gina Rodriguez) who has just landed her dream job at an iconic magazine and is about to move to San Francisco. Rather than do long distance, her boyfriend of nine years (Lakeith Stanfield) decides to call it quits. To nurse her broken heart, Jenny gathers up her two best friends Erin (DeWanda Wise) and Blair (Brittany Snow) for one outrageous last adventure in New York City. Showcasing a hilarious and heartfelt story of friendship, love, and what it means to let go of your twenties and enter adulthood.

This May, Netflix will serve up another two films to build the rom-com collection. First to grace our screens this month is "The Last Summer" which follows a group of recent high school graduates as they navigate their way through their final summer before taking off for college. As the youths wrestle with love lost and found, form friendships in unexpected circumstances, and take greater control in their relationships with parents, they ultimately decide who they will be and what they will do as they stand on the precipice of adulthood. Starring K.J. Apa, Maia Mitchell, Tyler Posey and many more.

Last, and certainly not least, Ali Wong, Randall Park and Keanu Reeves come together in "Always Be My Maybe," which lands on the service on the 31 May. The film is a tale of childhood sweethearts who have a falling out and don’t speak for 15 years. They reconnect as adults when Sasha (Ali Wong), now a celebrity chef opening a restaurant in San Francisco, runs into Marcus (Randall Park), a happily struggling musician still living at home working for his dad. The old sparks are still there but can they adapt to each other’s world?