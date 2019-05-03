"The Lion King" release date is scheduled for July 19.

As a child, I would wake up earlier than usual on the weekends so I wouldn’t miss out on cartoons on TV - fast forward 18 years, the excitement of having the option to watch my childhood favourites as live-action movies has taken over me. In the past we’ve seen "Beauty And The Beast," "The Flintstones," "Garfield," "Paddington" and "The Jungle Book," but here are five firm favourites that have been turned into live action movies and are set to air in cinemas in the months to come. It’s also perfect for family viewing.

Aladdin

The movie will see Will Smith as larger than life Genie, Mena Massoud as the charming streetwise, Aladdin and Naomi Scott, as the courageous and determined Princess Jasmine. The movie, which follows the story of a street rat who finds a magic lamp and releases a genie who then grants his wishes, is directed by Guy Ritchie. "Aladdin" will be released in cinemas on May 24.





Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Directed by Rob Letterman, the movie tells the story of detective Harry Goodman (Paul Kitson), who goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim (Justice Smith) to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, detective Pikachu (Ryan Reynolds), a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth. Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through Ryme City, a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world. The movie releases on May 10.





The Lion King

"The Jungle Book" director Jon Favreau takes the director’s seat in this much-loved childhood favourite. James Earl Jones reprises his role as Mufasa and Donald Glover voices Simba, while Beyoncé voices Nala and Chiwetel Ejiofor voices Scar.

The story continues as Simba, the son of Mufasa and the Prince of the Pride Lands, hopes to follow in his father’s footsteps, but Mufasa’s brother, Scar, plots to betray Mufasa and take over the Pride Lands, forcing Simba into exile, where he meets Timon and Pumbaa. Simba will have to face his destiny to be king. The release date is scheduled for July 19.





Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Isabela Moner will take on the titular role in the live-action feature film "Dora and the Lost City of Gold". The adaptation sees the little explorer all grown up, about to take on the scariest adventure of her life: high school. Dora’s life is anything but mundane. The movie is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 2.

Cinderella

Singer Camila Cabello takes the lead in the remake of this fairytale, making this her acting debut. She will also be heavily involved in the music for the movie. The release date is still to be confirmed.