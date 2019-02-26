Adam Lambert, Picture: Reuters

Adam Lambert, who's been touring with the active members of Queen since 2011, has confirmed his cameo role in the Academy-Award winning film, "Bohemian Rhapsody". Lambert's brief cameo was a truck driver who Freddie Mercury - played by Rami Malek - locks eyes with while on the phone with his wife, Mary (Lucy Boynton).

Lambert also revealed that while he's currently touring with Queen, filling in for the original frontman who died in 1991 at the age of 45, he doesn't think he would've cut it as Mercury in the biopic.

Who is he!? 😏😂 #BohemianRhapsodyMovie is available for digital download on 1/22! pic.twitter.com/RXVOvhv2qu — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) January 11, 2019

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he said: "I don't look like Freddie. I don't sound like Freddie. I sound like me."

Adam also had nothing but praise for Malek, whose portrayal of Freddie earned him the Best Actor Oscar.

He said: "Rami looks amazing. He's a great actor. From what I understand, they used pieces of the actual studio recording of Freddie and Marc Martel, who is an impersonator of Freddie Mercury, to do some of the other vocal stuff. So it's really about recreating Freddie. So no, it wouldn't have been me."

Watch Queen's opening performance at the 91st Academy Awards below.