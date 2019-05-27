This image released by Disney shows Mena Massoud as Aladdin in Disney's live-action adaptation of the 1992 animated classic "Aladdin." (Disney via AP)

Live action film "Aladdin" has minted an estimated $109 million in its four-day opening weekend in the US. The Disney musical fantasy, which released in time for Memorial Day, stars Will Smith and Mena Massoud.

Guy Ritchie directed the live-action remake, with Smith taking on the role of Robin Williams' Genie and Massoud portraying the titular hero, crushed the competition at the box office, which included two new original R-rated films that opened as counterprogramming to the family pic: The critically acclaimed teen comedy “Booksmart” and the horror movie “Brightburn.”

Naomi Scott stars as Jasmine, along with Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad and Billy Magnussen. Ritchie also co-wrote the script alongside John August, with Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich producing.