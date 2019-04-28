This image released by Disney shows, from left, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Karen Gillan, the character Rocket, voiced by Bradley Cooper, Paul Rudd and Scarlett Johansson in a scene from “Avengers: Endgame.” (Disney/Marvel Studios via AP)

New York - “Avengers: Endgame” is crushing the competition by setting multiple records at the box office a day after its release. The Walt Disney Co. says domestically the film opened Friday with a record $156.7 million (including Thursday previews), besting “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ($119 million in 2015, though it played on fewer screens) and “Avengers: Infinity War” ($106 million in 2018).

Outside the U.S., “Avengers: Endgame” broke another record by grossing an estimated $487 million at the end of Friday, surpassing “The Fate of the Furious” aka “Fast & Furious 8” ($443 million in 2017).

The Marvel Comics superhero film also broke the record for the highest opening weekend globally of all time with $644 million at the end of Friday. The previous record holder was “Infinity War” with $641 million.

AP



