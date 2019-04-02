Robert Downey Jnr in "Avengers: Endgame". Picture: YouTube

With 23 days left before the global premiere, Marvel on Tuesday announced that the tickets are officially on sale for the upcoming instalment of Avengers, "Avengers: Endgame". "Avengers: Endgame" will pick up after the grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers in "Avengers: Infinity Water.

Now the remaining Avengers are compelled to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films.

“It’s not about how much we lost, it’s about how much we have left.” Tickets are now available for Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame, in theaters April 26: https://t.co/93jQYXAc6I pic.twitter.com/NUKzNaIJhO — The Avengers (@Avengers) April 2, 2019

The film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo with a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and features an ensemble cast including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, and Josh Brolin.

The film premieres in South African cinemas on 26 April. Fans looking to beat the queue can book their tickets here.



