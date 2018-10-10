South African actresses Dineo Ranaka, Thembisa Mdoda. Salamina Mosese and Kay Smith. Picture: Supplied

"Baby Mamas" is a comedy-drama revolving around the daily lives, loves and drama of four professional women who are all in different stages of their own real-life baby mama drama. A sisterhood develops among these four very different women — Toli, Chantel, Sandy and Joy — as they find in each other the strength and courage it will take to navigate the treacherous waters of the relationships, good and bad, that they have with the men in their lives.





"Baby Mamas' is written and directed by Stephina Zwane ("Love and Kwaito") and stars South African actresses Salamina Mosese (“Sewende Laan”, “Abomzala”), Kay Smith (“Ellen Pakkies”, “Sewende Laan”), Thembisa Mdoda (“Our Perfect Wedding”, “Unmarried”), and Dineo Ranaka (“Hustle”, “The bridgeMetro FM”).

"Baby Mamas" premieres in cinemas on 12 October, and fans will get an opportunity to meet the cast at Canal Walk, Cape Town, between 7 and 8pm.

CapeTown come share the drama with the #BabyMamasFilm cast at @numetrocanal on Friday between 7-8pm.



It’s #BabyMamasFilm release day, so please join us, it’s gonna be a celebration 🎉🎬🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/afauhCOzzn — Baby Mamas Film (@babymamasfilm) October 10, 2018







