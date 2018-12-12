Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Stephen Strange. Picture: Marvel

Marvel is working on a 'Doctor Strange' sequel. The studio has re-hired Scott Derrickson - who directed the original 'Doctor Strange' movie in 2016 - to helm the follow-up film, with Benedict Cumberbatch set to reprise the titular role in the superhero franchise.

Rachel McAdams, who played Stephen Strange's love interest in the first movie, is also poised to return for the sequel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Marvel is currently searching for someone to write the script for the 'Doctor Sequel' sequel.

The studio has officially been tight-lipped about its plans for the project, but it's thought that Marvel wants to have a script in place by 2019 and is eyeing a spring 2020 production start.

Ultimately, Marvel reportedly wants the project to hit cinema screens by May 2021.

Meanwhile, Benedict previously admitted to becoming "giddy" when he donned his Doctor Strange costume for the first time.

He shared: "I really was quite giddy. I really did end up giggling. And then, the second time it really hit home was near the end of the main body of the shoot.

"We were in New York and we were on Fifth Avenue, and there were as many paparazzi as there was crew. It was getting a little bit surreal, and we were running down Fifth Avenue, jumping to fly, and there was the Empire State Building in the same eye line, and it was just a moment of magic to think about the men and women who first crafted these comics on the floors of some of those buildings, in that town, and there I was playing on it."